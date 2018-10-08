advertisement
  • 8:09 am

Here’s when early 2018 midterm voting begins in your state

[Photo: Flickr user Adam Baker]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

If you’re unhappy about the way things seem to be going in Washington–or just like checking off things on that to-do list–why wait until November 6th to cast your ballot in the midterm elections?

Plenty of states allow voters to cast their vote early. Each state’s requirements and process for early voting is a bit different, but the New York Times has an excellent rundown of the rules. As for if and when you can vote early, here’s a list of dates early voting begins in eligible states.

September 20

  • Wisconsin

September 21

  • Minnesota
  • South Dakota

September 22

  • Maine
  • New Jersey
  • Vermont

September 27

  • Wyoming
  • North Dakota

October 7

  • California
  • Nebraska

October 8

  • Iowa

October 9

  • Montana

October 10

  • Indiana
  • Ohio
  • Arizona

October 15

  • Georgia

October 17

  • Tennessee
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon

October 19

  • Washington

October 20

  • New Mexico
  • Nevada

October 22

  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • District of Columbia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Texas

October 23

  • Hawaii
  • Louisiana
  • Utah

October 24

  • West Virginia

October 25

  • Maryland

October 27

  • Florida

October 30

  • Colorado
  • Kansas

November 1

  • Oklahoma
