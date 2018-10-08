advertisement
  • 5:54 am

SpaceX makes its first ground landing on the West Coast

[Photo: courtesy of SpaceX]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

This weekend company launched and landed its Falcon 9 rocket on the U.S.’s West Coast. The landing is a historic moment in SpaceX’s history, as before now all land landings have taken place on the East Coast in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX launched its rocket from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday evening, where it took Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket then successfully landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base just eight minutes later after successfully deploying the satellite.

It should be noted that SpaceX has landed rockets near the West Coast before, but they have always been on floating platforms out at sea. Upon the successful landing, SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk tweeted photos and videos of the historic event.

