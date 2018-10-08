SpaceX makes its first ground landing on the West Coast

This weekend company launched and landed its Falcon 9 rocket on the U.S.’s West Coast. The landing is a historic moment in SpaceX’s history, as before now all land landings have taken place on the East Coast in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX launched its rocket from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday evening, where it took Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket then successfully landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base just eight minutes later after successfully deploying the satellite.