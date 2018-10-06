Watch the Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation

After a contentious 51-49 procedural vote yesterday, the Senate will hold a final floor vote this afternoon on the confirmation of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.

Barring any unexpected surprises, Kavanaugh’s confirmation is all but secured after two previously on-the-fence senators—Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia)–said yesterday they would vote yes, despite allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, and despite questions about his temperament and partiality that arose after his testimony last month.

Another round of protests were planned for today near the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., as activists make one last effort to convince senators that Kavanaugh is not fit for the bench.

Senators are expected to begin voting at approximately 5 p.m. ET today, although it could begin sooner. PBS NewsHour will live-stream the vote from the Senate floor. You can watch it here or via the embedded video below.