Watch Lady Gaga’s passionate defense of Christine Blasey Ford

Lady Gaga has long been a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors–and she brought that voice in full force to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While discussing her new film A Star Is Born, Colbert and Gaga’s conversation drifted into the national debate over Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. As a sexual assault survivor herself, Gaga called the recent political furor “one of the most upsetting things I have ever witnessed.” Donald Trump has openly mocked Ford and called her testimony into question, given Ford’s hazy recollection on certain details. But Gaga laid down some truths that anyone should consider before they doubt someone who’s experienced something so traumatic:

If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma, there is science and scientific proof–it’s biology–that people change. The brain changes. And, literally, what it does, is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and shuts it, so that we can survive the pain.

Gaga applauded Ford for being brave enough to go through that box and speak out to “protect this country.”

Watch the full clip below.