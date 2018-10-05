Who will challenge Susan Collins? Crowdfunding site to unseat senator crashes after Kavanaugh speech

Minutes after Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) indicated that she will vote yes to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court tomorrow, a crowdfunding effort raising funds to unseat her in 2020 crashed.
News of Collins’s key vote was a strong blow to opponents of the controversial Kavanaugh, including sexual assault victims and their allies who view his impending nomination as a referendum on the #MeToo movement and its limits.
With Collins voting yes, Kavanaugh’s confirmation is all but certain. A floor vote is scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Opponents of Collins have been raising money via Crowdpac, a nonprofit crowdfunding website, and by some accounts have taken in more than $2 million to date. However, the site was unavailable as of Friday afternoon. Instead, visitors were greeted with a 503 error message reading, “backend fetch failed” or “internal server error.” Users on Twitter speculated that the failure was due to a surge in traffic. I reached out to Crowdpac for more insight and will update if I hear back.
Collins is up for reelection in 2020, and while no Democrat has officially challenged the longtime senator yet, whoever does will have lots of money to play with.
