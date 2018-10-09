Meet Krewe, the eyewear brand that New Orleans (and Beyoncé) built

If Beyoncé’s wearing sunglasses, there’s a good chance she’s wearing Krewe, an eyewear brand from New Orleans. The multi-million dollar brand–which was a runner-up in the 2016 Vogue Fashion Fund, one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious awards–creates eyewear with bold, statement-making flair.

“I’m evangelical on behalf of my city,” says founder and creative director Stirling Barrett, a New Orleans native. “New Orleans has a very playful sensibility to it: People come here to let loose, or as we say, be themselves. We’re inspired by these surroundings to create colorful and unique designs.”

Celebrities have certainly flocked to Krewe, with everyone from Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams to Emma Watson and Blake Lively spotted in the brand’s shades. But none as frequently as Beyonce, who appears to resonate with the brand’s New Orleans-based aesthetic. (The star recently purchased a $2.6 million church-turned-mansion in the city, and her sister Solange lives there.) In paparazzi photos, she’s been captured in a futuristic cat-eye style wearing a blue fur coat and a checked dress; or in a titanium pair as she heads to a workout; or in bedazzled oversized sunglasses while wearing a glam silk top and matching drop earrings.

Given her intimate knowledge of the city, Beyoncé may recognize the names that Krewe bestows on each style, which refer to different landmarks in New Orleans. The St. Louis, for instance, is named for a major artery in the French Quarter, and the metal bridge across the nose is inspired by the cast-iron balconies that line the streets there. The Ward has a sleek, titanium frame, and is inspired by the jazz scene that comes out of many wards in the city. The Collins is named for and inspired by New Orleans architect Collins Diboll, who was known to be a little eccentric: The glasses have a round, bottle-cap shape that gives the wearer a quirky vintage look.

Barrett is fully aware that not every customer will understand–or even care–about how these designs are rooted in specific reference points in the city. But he says that this doesn’t bother him that much. “The connection between product and place doesn’t matter to everybody,” he says. “But as designers, we know that New Orleans permeates the products we make, even if the customer doesn’t fully understand it. It’s fine if they just take away the sense that a New Orleans brand is able to execute elevated design.”

From the start, Barrett’s vision for Krewe was to translate the culture and energy of his hometown into a brand that would resonate in the fashion world. Barrett had observed how fashion labels are often inspired by other American cities, like New York or Los Angeles. Some went so far as to incorporate the cities into their names, including Donna Karan New York or Genetics Los Angeles. “I thought, Why couldn’t I do that with my own city?” Barrett recalls.

Growing up in New Orleans, Barrett was used to people stereotyping the city in various ways. Some associate it with the Mardi Gras parade and the boozy nightlife on Bourbon Street. Others love the jazz, Creole cuisine, and French architecture. And yet others think of it as the city devastated by Hurricane Katrina. “When people imagine New Orleans, their vision of the city is grounded in the past,” says Barrett. “Nobody thinks of it as a modern, design-oriented place. And I thought I could change that by building a fashion brand here.”