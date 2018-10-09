Big nonprofit funders love making groups compete for cash

Earlier this year, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative joined with the Rockefeller Foundation to offer $10 million in prize money for the winners of their Communities Thrive Challenge . The idea is for community groups to suggest scalable ways to build more economic opportunity for low-income and financially insecure people in the areas they serve.

It’s just the latest entry in a now powerful trend: using competitions to find the best places to direct funding. According to a new State of Open Innovation report by strategy and innovation consultancy Luminary Labs, 53% of nonprofits now participate in this type of decentralized idea generation.

Overall, the survey found that roughly 80% of all respondents, including private sector companies, government agencies, and nonprofits are interested in the idea of sponsoring or executing prize competitions. These efforts are just part of an array of “open innovation” practices, which Luminary defines as “a number of activities, such as crowdsourcing, prize competitions/challenges, hackathons, data jams, open science, and more.”

Although Luminary’s sample size is arguably small–it polled roughly 100 industry leaders, including 17 nonprofits–the report includes responses from well-known sector practitioners like Schmidt Futures, Sage Bionetworks, MIT Solve, and the Barbara Bush Foundation For Family Literacy. “These results apply primarily to funders, although they suggest new funding avenues for groups or individuals looking to solve complex problems in a new way,” says Luminary Labs CEO Sara Holoubek in an email to Fast Company. “For funders, there is early evidence that open innovation is potentially a more efficient and effective grant-making process that reaches a larger, more diverse group of potential solvers.”

Not surprisingly, only about 35% of nonprofits have formalized ways to generate open innovation in-house. Cause groups are typically funded through grants and donations, which contributors like to see go directly toward projects with quantifiable returns. Developing internal innovation practices would likely fall into the same bucket as paying for overhead, something that sector analysts consider vital for groups to grow and succeed long term–yet which remains chronically underfunded.

That means some groups may not be able to creatively refine what’s working all by themselves. But they may not have to. In recent years, major foundations like Rockefeller, Bloomberg, MacArthur, and CZI have hosted competitions to find groups with great formulas or concepts that might otherwise go unnoticed. As James Anderson at Bloomberg Philanthropies has evangelized, it’s a great way to avoid strategic blind spots and build city-level change that can be replicated nationally.

The often-repeated refrain within the sector is that those groups already in touch with the people they serve probably know how to best serve them. Luminosity’s report affirms that concept in a broader way, pointing back to Joy’s law, a conceit articulated by Bill Joy, the cofounder of Sun Microsystems, that states “no matter who you are, most of the smartest people work for someone else.” Even groups that don’t win these competitions still gain something from the experience. As the report notes, “Innovators often find value in feedback, guidance, and the opportunity to develop relationships,” too.