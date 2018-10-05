Paul Feig launches an incubator program for women filmmakers

The initiative, called Powderkeg: Fuse, pairs filmmakers with top producers and casting directors to help develop their short films. A pool of 40 ethnically diverse women were asked to submit their ideas around the theme of community and neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. The six women who were chosen will begin production this week, with the completed films distributed through Powderkeg.

“Each of these women has a very unique comedic voice and aesthetic, and we are thrilled to be able to bring their short film to life,” said Feig and Powderkeg cofounder Laura Fischer in a statement. “These are talented directors ready for the next step in their career, and we hope this is the beginning of a long working relationship with each of them.”