Warning: Madonna has a “secret weapon” beauty device, but the tutorial is NSFW

In case you missed it, Madonna now has a beauty brand. It’s called MDNA Skin, and it makes a range of high-end serums and face washes that all come with little tips from the superstar herself. For instance, Madonna recommends leaving her rose mist in the fridge for a “refreshed glow,” which may be how the 60-year-old has managed to look more like 40.

But this week, the brand launches a roller, which is designed to sculpt the muscles in your face and body. (Yes, face workouts are a thing: My colleague Rina Raphael recently visited a face gym and wrote about it.) It’s supposed to provide the appearance of a more defined jawline, cheekbones, and eyebrows. The website called it “Madonna’s secret weapon of mass seduction.”

Let us warn you though: In keeping with Madonna’s MO, her video tutorial of how to use the product is definitely not PG-13. If you’re at the office but too scared to click on the NSFW YouTube link below, let us give you the summary: She’s in a corset with Vogue playing in the background, rubbing the rather phallic-looking device all over her body, with an expression that suggests she’s getting, uh, a real kick out of the beauty device.

At $200, it’s not cheap. But how can you put a price on looking like Madonna?