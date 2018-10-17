Exclusive: Lisa Strausfeld is developing a new kind of data viz

Imagine if you were to visualize all of humanity’s connections. It’s a nearly impossible challenge. and two dimensional graphs certainly wouldn’t be up to the task. Even a network graph , a type of visualization that maps out connections in a network, isn’t up to such a large-scale project–since it can’t show how relationships change over time.

“[The network graph] is the diagram of our time,” says Lisa Strausfeld, a senior research fellow at the New School and the founder and principal of design studio Informationart. “We’ve seen this diagram for neural networks, social networks, organizational structures. I’ve found these diagrams almost unintelligible. They just convey connectivity and complexity.”

That’s why Strausfeld is creating an alternative: an early-stage prototype for a three dimensional data visualization that she hopes will create a new paradigm in the data world–one she’s been exploring since her time at MIT Media Lab in the 1990s.

The prototype aims to demystify networks by allowing you to explore them virtually. To use it, you put on a VR headset and enter a three-dimensional timeline that is minimal and neutral on purpose–a counterbalance to more cinematic or illustrative VR experiences. Historically important women’s lives, drawn from a women’s history project at the New School, are visualized along the X axis. Each woman’s life stretches through the decades, represented by a long series of rectangles that symbolize years. Faint lines drawn between the women signify connections–friendships, correspondences, influences through the years.

Using handheld VR navigators, you can zoom through the space, changing your perspective or flying through time at the click of a button to explore the nuance of the networked relationships between luminaries like the 19th-century writer Matilda Mary Hays and her sister, novelist Elizabeth Hays Lanfear.

It feels like a rudimentary version of what Wikipedia might be like in virtual space, where you can visually see all the connections between human lives and the knowledge that civilization has collected over time.