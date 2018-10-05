Yes, the soundtrack to A Star is Born is out now

If you’ve been dying to hear Bradley Cooper sing Jason Isbell’s sweet songs or Lady Gaga sing country, now is your chance. The soundtrack to A Star is Born dropped at midnight and is now available for streaming or, *gasp!* purchasing.

In the film, former The Hills actor Gaga and her co-star and first-time director Bradley Cooper take turns crooning their way through the soundtrack, which runs just under an hour and features a whopping 34 tracks. They include songs in a range of musical styles along with tidbits of dialogue, so you can act out your favorite scenes when you go see it in the theater like a very dramatic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The album is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal. Or just stream it below. One caveat, though: Listening to the extended version of Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again” may leave you crying at your desk (again), although at least it will have nothing to do with Brett Kavanaugh.