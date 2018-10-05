Brett Kavanaugh vote live: Watch the Senate decide controversial judge’s fate

Senators are set to vote this morning on whether or not to proceed with the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. The controversial judge needs 51 yes votes to advance to a full floor vote, but as of now it’s unclear how key senators–namely, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Susan Collins of Maine–will vote.

A bare-bones FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh did little to alleviate the bitter division over whether he is fit sit on the bench of the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, a wave of protests on Capitol Hill yesterday may have sent a message to senators who were still on the fence.

If senators vote to advance the process, a full floor vote could take place as early as tomorrow. Today’s Senate vote is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can stream it live via the links below: