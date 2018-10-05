Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to the polls on election day

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has announced that on November 6, 2018, the company will partner with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide free rides to the polls. The offer of free rides is being made because lack of transportation is one reason people cite for not voting. As Khosrowshahi explained:

With the 2018 elections around the corner, many organizations and companies across the country are going the extra mile to support our democratic process. At Uber, we want to do our part, too–by helping voters register and get to the polls on Election Day. Using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every Uber rider in the U.S. to get to their polling place at the push of a button. We’re also partnering with nonprofit organizations to register voters before state deadlines and provide free rides to the polls on November 6.

Uber will also be inserting a “Get to the Polls” button inside its app on Election Day that will allow anyone to quickly find their polling place and book a ride to it as well as partnering with When We All Vote to provide users with easy-to-use voter registration tools.

Uber follows Lyft, who in August also offered 50% discounts and free rides to the polls on Election Day to those in underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation. As Lyft pointed out in a blog post, an estimated 15 million people were registered but didn’t vote in 2016 because of transportation issues.