2018 Nobel Peace Prize goes to duo for their work against sexual violence

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has announced that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 has been awarded to Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.”

Mukwege is a gynecologist from the Democratic Republic of Congo who treats victims of sexual violence in the war-torn country and Murad is a Yazidi activist and survivor of sexual slavery by ISIS in Iraq who speaks publicly about the abuses she and others have suffered.

Announcing the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said “Both laureates have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, such war crimes.”

