Why you need this AllSaints leather biker jacket

[Photo: Jason Pietra]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“I had my eye on this jacket and tried it on at the Stanford Mall in Palo Alto. I finally bought it in Santa Monica. I had been on the road for weeks, fundraising, and I thought, ‘Sometimes you have to treat yourself.’ The leather is so soft, but the look is so tough. It’s like startup armor!” —Susan Tynan, founder and CEO, Framebridge ($450, us.allsaints.com)

