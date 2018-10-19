The 45.7 megapixel camera that eases you into the future

“Nikon’s new pro-grade Z camera—the company’s first full-frame mirrorless option—packs 45.7 megapixels into a compact body, with a digital eyepiece that previews your exact exposure. Nikon makes it easy for brand enthusiasts to ease their way into the future, offering an adaptor for the new wider mount that accepts your F-mount lenses—that is, until you succumb to the temptation to build your own collection of Z lenses.” —Jessica Bloom, photographer ($4,000, nikonusa.com)