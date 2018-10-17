advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:28 am

The $300 watering can that will be a family heirloom one day

The $300 watering can that will be a family heirloom one day
[Photo: Jason Pietra]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

“Every part of the can is sourced from master craftspeople, from the body made by fourth-generation Danish metalworkers to the hardwood handle that displays a beautiful grain. The brass body is hand-spun, and its proportions are an outstanding example of symmetry and balanced asymmetry. It’s an object that can be passed down as an heirloom.” —August de los Reyes, director of user experience, Google ($300, Mjolk.ca)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company