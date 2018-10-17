The $300 watering can that will be a family heirloom one day

“Every part of the can is sourced from master craftspeople, from the body made by fourth-generation Danish metalworkers to the hardwood handle that displays a beautiful grain. The brass body is hand-spun, and its proportions are an outstanding example of symmetry and balanced asymmetry. It’s an object that can be passed down as an heirloom.” —August de los Reyes, director of user experience, Google ($300, Mjolk.ca)