Eco-friendly, 3D-printed modular sunglasses? Yes, please

Fashion can be flexible: Using the new hingeless stainless-steel frame base from glasses startup Wires, you can swap between seven styles of lenses (each with 3D-printed rims) that range from traditional to trendy. And they’re more sustainable: “To make traditional glasses, they take a sheet of material, cut frame shapes out, and throw the rest away,” says Yair Neuman, cofounder of the U.K. startup. “We only use what we need, and everything is recyclable.” ($350 for frames and one pair of lenses, $65 for additional lenses via wiresglasses.com.)