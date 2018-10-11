This is how to harness your pessimism as a force for good

A lot of people that I know think of themselves as natural pessimists. Suggest going to see a play, and they will tell you about how crowded it will be. Suggest a new idea at work, and they will tell you that everyone will oppose it and why it won’t work. Tell them a dream of yours, and they will let you know the myriad ways it will fail to materialize.

If you’re one of those pessimists, you might think that you are broken in some way. Your first reaction might be to find out how you can look on the bright side of things rather than always seeing the potential flaws.

But, actually, your pessimism is quite powerful. You just aren’t using it right.

Research on goal achievement suggests that specific plans are crucial for succeeding at anything you try. Those specific plans should include lots of particular steps that you need to take in order to succeed. But, they also need to incorporate an understanding of all of the barriers that will prevent you from reaching your goals.

That is where your inner pessimist comes in. Next time you are contemplating an important goal (of your own or someone else’s), release that pessimist and let it run wild. Find all of the things that will go wrong. After all, if you really do try to achieve this goal, the obstacles really are likely to be out there.

The trick, though, is not to use them as a reason not to pursue the goal. Instead, after you have given your pessimistic side its chance, bottle it up and start problem-solving. Treat those obstacles as things you can plan for.

Triage the potential obstacles

Start with some triage. Which of the obstacles that you identified are really unlikely to happen? Which of them are not really that important? Put an X next to those items on the list. You have noted potential problems, but they aren’t things that should occupy much of your time right now.