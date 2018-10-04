Brands respond to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape allegations

Italian soccer giants Juventus are sticking by their man. The Series A club today tweeted out its support for Cristiano Ronaldo, who transferred to the club this past summer after nine years at Real Madrid, amid rape allegations.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

Late last week, Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, accusing Ronaldo of a 2009 rape in a Las Vegas hotel room. The lawsuit also says that Ronaldo and his legal team coerced her into signing a $375,000 settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009. The suit, which seeks to void the agreement, follows a detailed investigative report in the German magazine Der Spiegel, and the Las Vegas police have reopened the investigation.

The 33-year-old Juventus and Portugal star is the face of many brand campaigns, including for Nike and EA Sports’s FIFA franchise, and took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to deny the accusations. “What they said today, fake–fake news. They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous–to say my name. Yeah but it’s part of the job. I’m (a) happy man and all, all good.”

Juventus’s response is in sharp contrast to what appears to be that of EA Sports. Ronaldo was originally announced as one of two cover stars on FIFA 19, the latest edition of EA’s insanely popular FIFA franchise. He was also the cover star for FIFA 18. As of now, the FIFA 19 site shows no sign of the cover star.