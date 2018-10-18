This is how getting fired is more financially devastating for women

Getting fired is almost always difficult and disappointing, but research suggests the impacts are far more devastating for women than men.

In fact, while men typically bounce back stronger, earning an average of 1.3% more in their subsequent role, women typically see their salaries decrease by an average of 24%, according to a recent study by Insurance Quotes.

“The salary decrease that we’re seeing in this study is really significant,” says Insurance Quotes media relations associate Bri Godwin. “That’s enough to really change how you live your life.”

How employers can help balance the scales

Godwin points to the fact that men are more likely to negotiate their salary as a potential explanation for the discrepancy. In fact, research from Levo and Glassdoor found that 66% and 68% of women polled, respectively, accepted the salary they are offered without negotiation.

“Women are less likely to negotiate salary or ask for raises because they think they won’t get them, so I would tell women not to be scared or nervous, and don’t let the fear of thinking you’re not going to get [a higher salary] stop you from trying,” says Godwin. “I would also tell women to go in knowing what you’re going to ask for, and be willing to negotiate the salary you think you deserve.”

One potential solution is listing salaries as negotiable, which leads women to negotiate just as much as men in job interviews, according to a recent study by the Harvard Kennedy School. Another solution is increased pay transparency, which would help provide candidates with a better understanding of what their role is worth.

“There is significant evidence that pay bias is something that can follow you throughout your career,” says Paula Brantner, a senior adviser for Workplace Fairness, a nonprofit organization that offers career resources and legal assistance. “If you’re underpaid and undervalued in your first job, then when you go to your next job, they look at what you’re making and continue to undervalue you, so as your career progresses you get further and further behind.”