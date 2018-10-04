“Cancel Kavanaugh” protesters hit the streets of D.C. after FBI report

With a floor vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh looking more and more likely, opponents of the controversial, beer-loving judge are not giving up.

Protesters descended on Capitol Hill today for a round of “Cancel Kavanaugh” demonstrations meant to pressure lawmakers into picking someone else to sit on the high court. Some preliminary reports put the number of protesters in the thousands, with attendees including celebrity heavy hitters like Amy Schumer and Whoopi Goldberg. Big-name Democrats, like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, were also in attendance.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford,” Warren said, referring to the California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. “I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to sit down and shut up one time too many.”

A number of Twitter users posted images, videos, and live streams of the demonstrations.

This says it all. The last time I was in a political protest, I was 5 years old in front of the Bulgarian Parliament watching the communist government be taken down. Never doubt that democracy works. Never doubt that it takes work. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/nRMPxpsrEP — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) October 4, 2018

The FBI finished its supplemental investigation of Kavanaugh in less than a week, and some senators who were thought to be swing votes—including Republicans Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine—have indicated that they are satisfied. Democrats, meanwhile, are blasting the investigation as rushed.

Nevertheless, senators are expected to hold a procedural vote tomorrow morning, with a full floor vote on Kavanaugh to take place as early as Saturday, according to CNN.