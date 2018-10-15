Palm’s progress: The rise, fall—and rebirth—of a legendary brand

It was a pioneer in two of the most significant technology categories of our time: PDAs and smartphones. It was sold to a company that then sold itself. It went public, was split in two, reunified, and sold itself off again. Along the way, it lost its original team, then got them back. Then they left again.

Oh, and it died. Until this year, when it came back.

Even by the fast-moving standards of Silicon Valley, the history of Palm is a little dizzying. In our new cover story, I write about its latest chapter: The brand has returned, on a new kind of portable gadget designed to help keep you in touch without distracting you too much from the real world. Here’s a look at some of the milestones in Palm’s story thus far–and until recently, who would have guessed that there was more to come?

1992

Jeff Hawkins launches Palm Computing, which helps create the Casio Zoomer, a rival (sold at RadioShack stores) to Apple’s Newton “Personal Digital Assistant.” Palm also devises Graffiti, a simplified handwriting-input system, which it sells as add-on software for the Newton. Acknowledging that he’s an idea guy rather than a manager, Hawkins hires Donna Dubinsky, a former executive at Apple software arm Claris, as Palm’s CEO. Ed Colligan, previously of display maker Radius, joins as VP of marketing, and eventually becomes CEO himself.

1996

Now part of modem maker USRobotics (itself swallowed by 3Com in 1997), Palm releases its own PDA, the $299 Pilot. (The name it had planned to use–“Taxi”–was abandoned at the last moment over trademark concerns.) Small, affordable, and–above all–easy to use, the Pilot is the industry-changing blockbuster that the Newton and Zoomer were not. A 1997 update is officially called the PalmPilot; the “Pilot” part of the brand goes away after a lawsuit by the pen manufacturer of the same name, but consumers never stop using the “PalmPilot” term for Palm’s devices–and even PDAs from other manufacturers.

1998

Hawkins, Dubinsky, and Colligan depart to found Handspring, which licenses Palm’s software for its own PDA, the Visor. Its biggest selling point over Palm’s own PDAs is its Springboard slot, which lets you add modules to give the Visor new features such as a camera or even cell-phone capability. When Palm acquires Handspring in 2003, it gets the execs back—along with Handspring’s Treo, the best smartphone of its era.

1999

Palm releases the Palm V, whose sleek aluminum case makes earlier Palm Pilots look like plasticky Fisher-Price toys. To achieve the slimmest possible profile, it dumps earlier Palms’ AAA batteries for a sealed-in battery, a controversial design move at the time. “The goal was beauty,” Hawkins later explains. “Beauty, beauty, beauty.” Perhaps the most lustworthy pre-iPhone handheld device, it’s a smash.