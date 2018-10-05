Why you shouldn’t come to work sick, even if you have too much work

With flu season upon us, many adults will inevitably come down with some sort of ailment over the next number of months. And when we do, we’ll face the same decision countless workers grapple with: Come to work sick, or just stay home? You’d think the latter would be the natural answer, but surprisingly, an estimated 69% of working Americans don’t take sick days, even when they really need them.

Why do so many people come to work sick?

For some, it’s a matter of income preservation. Not everyone gets paid sick time, and those who don’t often can’t afford a day or more without pay. For others, it’s a means of not wasting vacation days. Though some companies differentiate between sick and vacation time, others lob the two together into a single bucket with limited days. And if you’re planning a lengthy trip, for example, it makes sense that you wouldn’t want to cut it short because you happened to come down with something a few months earlier.

Then there are those who come to the office sick not for selfish reasons, but because they don’t want to fall behind on work or let others down. This is perhaps the most noble motive for dragging oneself into the office when a bed and pillow otherwise beckon–but it’s a skewed line of thinking nonetheless.

How sick is sick?

Now, let’s be clear: There’s a difference between being under the weather and being flat-out sick. The former encompasses things like a low-grade cold, minor sore throat, or nagging headache that can be tempered with an over-the-counter pill.

For the purpose of our discussion, the word “sick” means being in bad enough shape that any reasonable person would expect you to stay home. Examples include, but are not limited to, coughing up all manner of colored phlegm (paints a lovely picture, doesn’t it?), severe digestive upheaval (no need to elaborate there), or any condition that produces a fever. Bad sinus infections count as being sick enough to call out, as do seemingly silent ailments like ear infections and strep throat.

But no matter what ailment you end up afflicted with, if it’s more than just a basic cold, here are three reasons why it really doesn’t pay to come to work when you’re just not well.