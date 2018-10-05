Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Wu-Tang in space, Serena’s touching tune

If you had the ability to upload someone’s consciousness to a supercomputer, then launch it into space with a crew in order to answer some of humankind’s most pressing questions, you could do much worse than RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan. That’s just what Impossible Foods did this week with a new, four-part video series that’s the fast-food advertising equivalent to a Thunderbirds -inspired, weed-induced fever dream.What is your dog thinking? Onward!

Impossible Foods “Wu-Tang In Space Eating Impossible Sliders”

What: A new four-part video series to mark Impossible Foods’ addition to the White Castle menu.

Who: Impossible Foods, White Castle, director Sam Spiegel

Why we care: I wrote about this earlier this week, but it’s worth repeating: Ghostface and GZA seem like perfectly good space travel companions, even in a B-movie reality. “It’s kind of crazy on Earth right now,” says Ghostface. “So we came to space to get some perspective and acquire some knowledge.” Amen.

Annapurna Pictures “Vice trailer”

What: First full trailer for Adam McKay’s new film about Dick Cheney.

Who: Annapurna Pictures

Why we care: No, it’s not that Christian Bale has once again transformed his body to look almost unrecognizable. That’s great, obviously, as is Sam Rockwell’s Dubya impression, and the anticipation of seeing more of Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld is certainly there, too. But here it’s all put together soooo damn well in one tightly coiled promotional package. From The Killers tune to the words framing Cheney walking down the stairs, to the throwback character credits, it just oozes style in a way that somehow amps you up in a way that feels more like Guardians of the Galaxy than a political drama. Not. An easy. Feat.