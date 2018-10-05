Top 5 Ads Of The Week: Wu-Tang in space, Serena’s touching tune

If you had the ability to upload someone’s consciousness to a supercomputer, then launch it into space with a crew in order to answer some of humankind’s most pressing questions, you could do much worse than RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan. That’s just what Impossible Foods did this week with a new, four-part video series that’s the fast-food advertising equivalent to a Thunderbirds-inspired, weed-induced fever dream.What is your dog thinking? Onward!
Impossible Foods “Wu-Tang In Space Eating Impossible Sliders”
What: A new four-part video series to mark Impossible Foods’ addition to the White Castle menu.
Who: Impossible Foods, White Castle, director Sam Spiegel
Why we care: I wrote about this earlier this week, but it’s worth repeating: Ghostface and GZA seem like perfectly good space travel companions, even in a B-movie reality. “It’s kind of crazy on Earth right now,” says Ghostface. “So we came to space to get some perspective and acquire some knowledge.” Amen.
Annapurna Pictures “Vice trailer”
What: First full trailer for Adam McKay’s new film about Dick Cheney.
Who: Annapurna Pictures
Why we care: No, it’s not that Christian Bale has once again transformed his body to look almost unrecognizable. That’s great, obviously, as is Sam Rockwell’s Dubya impression, and the anticipation of seeing more of Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld is certainly there, too. But here it’s all put together soooo damn well in one tightly coiled promotional package. From The Killers tune to the words framing Cheney walking down the stairs, to the throwback character credits, it just oozes style in a way that somehow amps you up in a way that feels more like Guardians of the Galaxy than a political drama. Not. An easy. Feat.
I Touch Myself Project “I Touch Myself”
View this post on Instagram
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
What: A new video for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, paying tribute to Chrissy Amphlett, The Divinyls singer who passed away in 2013 from breast cancer.
Who: I Touch Myself Project, Berlei, Serena Williams
Why we care: Just an incredibly unique way to get a powerful message across. As Williams writes in her Instagram post, “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key–it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”
Merck “Reverse”
What: A new short film to raise awareness for maternal health, created by Merck’s Safer Childbirth Cities initiative.
Who: Merck, Matter
Why we care: It’s a heartbreaking story, creatively told. But it’s what’s behind it that is more heartbreaking. While maternal death rates have declined globally over the past 25 years, the U.S. is one of the only high-income countries where maternal mortality is actually on the rise. An estimated 60% of these deaths are preventable, and there are serious racial disparities, with black women being three to four times more likely to die than white women. The Merck for Mothers program has committed $10M to towards helping improve maternal health in the U.S.
Burger King “Blank Whopper”
What: Yet another BK stunt, this time using burgers to teach a lesson in exercising one’s democratic rights.
Who: Burger King, David Sao Paulo
Why we care: OK, so this ad is for Burger King in Brazil, but its point is relevant anywhere elections are held. Many people don’t vote due to the ole’ It Won’t Make Any Difference reasoning. And while voter suppression, gerrymandering, and other dirty tricks are still a huge issue, exercising our right to vote remains an incredibly important piece of personal power. You want fries with that?