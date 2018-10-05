Inside a penthouse designed just for Instagram influencers

At a light, airy loft in the heart of SoHo, Manhattan, Instagrammers pose and shoot on the millennial pink sofa, in the big, white-tiled bathroom, on the boho roof deck and the brass canopy bed, hawking products like face masks , hair treatments , sweaters , and bras . And because this place is custom made for their photoshoots, they don’t have to worry about the clutter of real life getting in the way of the perfect image.

The 2,400-square-foot studio belongs to the advertising agency Village Marketing, which lets influencers book time to shoot photos in the drool-worthy space. It costs $15,000 to rent for the month, which is worth it for Village Marketing: The agency’s founder, Vickie Segar, realized that influencers were booking hotel rooms or shooting in furniture stores to get the photos they wanted, and decided to create the perfect Instagram lifestyle shoot location.

The e-commerce furniture company Wayfair designed and decked out the entire space in the company’s furniture for free, in exchange for all the social media impressions that the space will bring. Influencer marketing is a big business these days, with some brands paying as much as $100,000 for a single post. Wayfair even has a team devoted to it, and will often pay influencers to promote products as well as providing furniture.

Since the SoHo space opened in August, Wayfair has received about 5 million Instagram impressions–the company estimates it will bring in millions more as influencers continue to use the space and tag the company. “All the posts are totally organic and they’re tagging us because they want to, not because they have to,” says Wayfair media relations manager Lindsey Graziano. “That’s a win in our book.”

How does one design an apartment for Instagram? To find out, I spoke to Maggie Lydecker, a design manager at Wayfair Design Services who was in charge of designing the space.

Yes, millennial pink is still a thing

Lydecker used so much of the color that one of the project’s challenges was to find a balance between millennial pink and other colors. “It was a fine line between doing it right and overdoing it,” she says. Though based on Instagram, can there ever be too much millennial pink?