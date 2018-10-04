Google and PRX are teaming up to make podcasting more diverse

Google and PRX are joining forces to bring more people into the wonderful world of podcasting. PRX, which runs a podcast training bootcamp of sorts, will head up the Google Podcasts creator program, an accelerator funded by Google with the aim of lowering barriers to podcasting and ideally adding more diverse voices to podcast playlists across the world.

Anyone interested in applying to the program can submit an application here. The application process will be open until Sunday, November 18.

After sorting through the many applications, PRX and members of an advisory committee will select global teams to receive seed funding, intensive training, and mentorship, and hopefully create the next Serial or Atlanta Monster. The program will be split into two rounds of approximately six projects each. The first round kicks off in January 2019.

“We are committed to lowering barriers to podcasting through education and information sharing,” Zack Reneau-Wedeen, product manager of Google Podcasts, said in a statement. “As we work to bring hundreds of millions more listeners into the fold, we want to play a role in ensuring content is available for all types of global audiences.”

In addition to the global accelerator program, PRX is developing a series of podcasting 101 videos in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Arabic to further spread the gospel of podcasting around the world.