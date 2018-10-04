Think you’re stressed? Try living in New Jersey

If you live in New Jersey, Georgia, or Florida, it may not be news to you that you’re stressed from a slog through rush hour traffic, long hours, and an inability to afford your home (which is likely quite far from your place of business).

In fact, 10 states ranked high (or low, depending on how you look at it) in terms of the stress levels of their denizens:

New Jersey Georgia Florida California New York Louisiana Maryland North Carolina Virginia Mississippi

People living in the above states often find themselves dealing with longer-than-average commute times, longer hours worked, and higher housing-to-income costs. They also tend to live in more densely populated areas that have higher-than-average unemployment, and a higher percentage of uninsured residents.

The data analysis and ranking was done by Zippia, and measured from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2012-2016. Zippia ranked each state from 1 to 50 (with 1 being the most stressed) across these six factors.

In New Jersey, for instance, long hours, long commutes, and a high home-price-to-income ratio pushed the Garden State to the top of the ranking. Mississippi, on the other hand, has the highest unemployment rate in the nation and ranked high for their uninsured rate. When residents do have a job, they often work long hours.