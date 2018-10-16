These 3 common beliefs about memory aren’t true

From your passwords to where you parked your car, there’s a lot to remember every day. If you struggle with your memory but shrug your shoulders and accept it as is, you’re holding yourself back, says Nelson Dellis , author of Remember It! The Names of People You Meet, All of Your Passwords, Where You Left Your Keys, and Everything Else You Tend to Forget .

“You need to start thinking differently about how your memory works and how to better utilize its best qualities,” he says. “Some horrible anti-memory notions exist that need to be dispelled.”

Here are the three misconceptions about memory that you need to forget:

1. My memory is bad, and I’m stuck with it

This is the biggest myth, says Dellis. “People think memory is static when in reality it’s dynamic, with the ability to expand, strengthen, and hone it with a little bit of technique and work,” he says.

As a four-time winner of the USA Memory Championship, Dellis says people are often skeptical of his advice. “What I do seems unbelievable, and if you’ve never tried it before, you might think it won’t come naturally to you,” he says. “The only difference between you and me is training.”

It’s easier to believe that some people have a more gifted or even photographic memory, says Dellis. “In my personal experience having been around memory competitions with the best memories in world, I’ve never seen anybody who claims and proves they have photographic memory,” he says. “When you know you’re capable, suddenly you’re responsible. It’s easier to believe you can’t do do the work than it takes to embrace something we all can do.”

The difference between remembering and forgetting isn’t failing to pull something from your brain; it’s putting it in your brain in a memorable way, and anyone can work to improve, says Dellis. For example, Joshua Foer, a journalist who covered the U.S. Memory Championship, went from curious onlooker to champion after training just a year. He wrote about the experience in his book Moonwalking With Einstein.