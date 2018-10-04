Netflix consumes 15% of the world’s global internet traffic

That’s according to a report from bandwidth management company Sandvine, reports the BBC . Taking up 15% of the world’s bandwidth makes Netflix the biggest data hog on the planet. Following Netflix, miscellaneous video embeds on websites takes up 13.1% of all internet traffic, while YouTube takes up 11.4% and general web browsing takes up 7.8%

In total, streaming video accounts for more than half the bandwidth on the internet worldwide at 58% of total bandwidth. Other findings reveal BitTorrent is responsible for 22% of total upstreams on the web, social media accounts for just 5.1% of all web traffic, and League of Legends accounts for 26% of all gaming streaming traffic on the web.

You can check out Sandvine’s full Global Internet Phenomena Report here.