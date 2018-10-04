Cadillac beats Tesla in Consumer Reports’ first semi-autonomous rankings

Cadillac’s Super Cruise automated driving system (ADS) bested Tesla’s Autopilot ADS in Consumer Reports‘ first-ever rankings of automated driving systems, the publication announced . While Tesla’s Autopilot bested Cadillac’s Super Cruise in ease of use and performance, Consumer Reports says one of the main reasons Cadillac’s Super Cruise came out on top was because of its safety features :

The top-rated Super Cruise by Cadillac tries to ensure that drivers stay focused by training a small camera on their eyes that assesses whether they’re watching the road. If the system determines that a driver isn’t paying enough attention, the driver gets red warning lights on the steering wheel, audible alerts, and/or a vibrating seat before the system starts to slow the car down.

The publication also looked at Nissan’s ProPilot Assist and Volvo’s Pilot Assist ADS systems compared to Cadillac’s and Tesla’s, but each performed worse than those. A full list of how the four ADS systems ranked is below.