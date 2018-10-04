Toyota and SoftBank are teaming up to develop self-driving car services

The two Japanese giants have announced that they are forming a joint venture to develop mobility services for self-driving cars, reports Reuters. The partnership will be called MONET, short for mobility network, and it will be backed by $17.5 million in capital to begin with. Technologies that MONET will work on include meal deliveries by self-driving cars, self-driving hospital shuttles, and self-driving vehicles that offer onboard medical examinations. MONET is expected to begin rolling out its self-driving car services by the second half of the 2020s.