Houston bans “evil and sleazy” sex-robot brothel

Houston could have become a real-life Westworld, but instead the city council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that effectively blocks a proposed “sex robot brothel” from opening.

The brothel was supposed to be the first U.S. showroom of the try-before-you-buy Canadian love doll company KinkySdollS, which already has a location in the much more free-thinking city of Toronto. Since the human-like dolls can cost more than $3,000 each, the company seems to think it’s only polite to let potential customers try them on for size.

Houston locals were not thrilled by the prospect of turning their fair city into a robotic Wild Wild West. According to USA Today, prior to the council’s vote, a petition opposed to the robot sex business had more than 13,000 signatures. Residents testified that the brothel was “crooked, evil and sleazy,” according to FOX 26 News, and would “tear families apart,” which says something about Houston families and their predilections.

The council was unanimously opposed to the futuristic business, with one council member deeming them “weird” and “a little gross,” another planning on filming patrons as they entered the building to shame them online, and another noting that Houston is “not Sin City.”

The ordinance the council ended up passing, though, doesn’t mean no one can have sex with a robot in their own home. Instead, it makes it “illegal to have sex with a mechanical object in a Houston business.”