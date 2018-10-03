Amazon’s wage hike could be a “let them eat cake” solution

Yesterday, Amazon announced a big and heartening change . The company–including its recently acquired Whole Foods—is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour. The change will begin on November 1 of this year, and will impact hundreds of thousands of employees. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to me that all employees making more than $15/hour will receive a $1/hour increase as well. Though many may be applauding the company for this move, we may want to hold off to see exactly how this change plays out.

Amazon has faced considerable external pressure by pro-labor advocates who say the wildly successful company should better provide for its lower-wage workers. Politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont have introduced legislation aimed directly at Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, with the intention of forcing the company to improve conditions. Workers at Whole Foods, worried about their future under Amazon, want to unionize, and Amazon has responded by distributing materials to managers, asking them to be on the lookout for telltale signs of organizing.

Amazon is known for rarely responding to criticism, thus this minimum wage hike should absolutely be considered a victory. Even Bezos himself thanked Sanders for the push:

Thank you @SenSanders. We’re excited about this, and also hope others will join in. https://t.co/kasWkkOhWo — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 2, 2018

But labor experts say it remains to be seen how this change will play out for workers. Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, is cautious. “Any time a company raises wages for workers,” he tells me, “I’m happy about it,” adding that Amazon is “better positioned than other companies to push an increase.”

But, there is a caveat: One thing Amazon has been working very hard to do is to reduce its reliance on human labor. Both in its warehouses and at Whole Foods, the company has been investing in technology to better automate its processes. While some may see these advances as an inevitability, they also present future opportunities to reduce human costs.

What this means is that even though the wage is going up, it’s likely that Amazon will figure out how to cut costs elsewhere, even at the expense of human labor. “You don’t want elasticity on hours,” says Perrone, “you don’t want elasticity on scheduling.”

Which is to say, there’s no guarantee that hours won’t go down even if wages go up. “I don’t want to be a cynic, but I would wait and see over the next six months what this really looks like,” he says. “There’s no guarantee their hours are going to stay the same.”