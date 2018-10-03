MIT and Qatari scientists are training computers to detect fake news sites

Thanks to social media, it’s easy to come across reporting from unfamiliar news sources around the world. But it can often be difficult to tell which sites are presenting the straight truth, which have a political bias, and which are spreading outright lies.

A new research project from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and the Qatar Computing Research Institute aims to use machine learning to detect which sites focus on facts and which are more likely to churn out misinformation.

“If a website has published fake news before, there’s a good chance they’ll do it again,” said postdoctoral associate MIT CSAIL Ramy Baly, lead author on a paper about the technology, in a statement.

The tool uses a machine learning technique known as support vector machines to learn to predict how media organizations will be classified by Media Bias/Fact Check, an organization that tracks the level of factual content and political bias in thousands of news sites. It takes into account the actual content of articles on the sites, as well as external factors such as the site’s Twitter presence, the structure of its online domain name and how it’s described on Wikipedia.

“The most useful information source for judging both factuality and bias turns out to be the actual articles,” says Preslav Nakov, a senior scientist at QCRI, in an interview.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, less factual sites were more likely to use hyperbolic and emotional language than those reporting more factual content. Additionally, Nakov says, news sources with longer descriptions on Wikipedia tend to be more reliable. The online encyclopedia can also provide verbal indications that news sources are suspect, such as references to bias or a tendency to spread conspiracy theories, he says.

“If you, for example, open the Wikipedia page of Breitbart, you read things like ‘misogynistic,’ ‘xenophobic,’ ‘racist,'” Nakov says.