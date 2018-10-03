KLM Airlines finally came up with a good reason to download its app

A lot of airlines try to convince users to download their apps with the promise of easy e-ticketing and, well, that’s pretty much it. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ app is different, though, because it has an incredibly handy feature that will actually make you want to use it.

The company has a new augmented reality feature that lets travelers figure out whether their carry-on bags will fit in KLM’s overhead bins just by pointing their phones at their luggage. The app uses a virtual KLM suitcase that travelers can use to measure against their own bags, thereby allowing them to see whether they will have to pony up and check their bag, or simply waltz off the plane without stopping at baggage claim.

KLM is making good use of Apple’s AR technology. Not only did it design this virtual suitcase-measuring feature for iOS users, but it used Apple’s tech to create a 360-degree display of a Dreamliner aircraft, which is also available in the KLM App. Before your next trip to Amsterdam, download the KLM app and make sure you don’t end up being that one chump who tries to shove an oversized bag into the overhead bin.