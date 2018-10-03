The 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to a trio of American and British scientists

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has gone to a trio of scientists. Sir Gregory Winter, from Britain, and Americans Frances Arnold and George Smith.

Arnold, from the California Institute of Technology, is receiving the prestigious award for her work on the directed evolution of enzymes. The Academy explained that “enzymes produced through directed evolution are used to manufacture everything from biofuels to pharmaceuticals.”

Smith and Winter garnered the award for their work on the phage display of peptides and antibodies, that can be used to counteract autoimmune diseases and cure metastatic cancer as well as produce new pharmaceuticals.