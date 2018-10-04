Exclusive: Equinox launches luxury travel retreats, starting with Morocco

As wellness further sweeps the travel industry, more and more established names are launching getaways. The newest one is Equinox.

On Thursday, the luxury fitness company announced its version of fit retreats, which will include domestic getaways as well exotic week-long journeys abroad. Depending on the destination, each trip will focus on a different modality. For example, expect hiking in the Adirondacks, yoga and mindfulness in India, and more physically demanding exercise during a trip to Ethiopia that traces the birth of elite running. They will all be led by Equinox talent.

The company recently hired luxury travel coordinator Leah Howe, formerly of premier travel agencies Butterfield & Robinson and Van Wyck & Van Wyck, to serve as senior director of retreats and member experiences.

“Physical activity will be an integral part of the experiences, but the way that physicality is incorporated will vary based on the destination and planned programming,” Howe told Fast Company via email. “We are creating highly coveted signature programs for Equinox such as precision running, performance cycling, and yoga and regeneration, and all will include complementary lifestyle programming. We plan to have different options available–some trip-goers will, say, do a 10-mile hike, others may opt to go further or incorporate additional activities. The sky’s the limit.”

All packages include meals and excursions, which run the gamut from a personalized training session with a champion athlete to foraging with a renowned local chef. Equinox’s new venture kicks off with a “summit-chasing adventure in Morocco” in April 2019.

One does not need to be an Equinox club member to sign up, and prices vary depending on duration and destination. These group trips can also be customized based on a group’s fitness or lifestyle goals. Essentially, Equinox can now plan your next bachelorette party or corporate retreat.

“Conceived with its member community in mind, the Equinox travel experiences are intended for sophisticated travelers who want to explore destinations through the lens of transformational health and life maximization,” reads a press statement.