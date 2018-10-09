Don’t send an email without doing these three things

You may have received training on giving a good presentation or writing a successful business proposal, but few of us spend as much time learning how to craft a good email. It’s quick and easy, but few of us give much thought to shooting off an email, so that makes it ripe for misuse.

“Email is simultaneously messy, imperfect, overwhelming, and impoverished,” says Nick Morgan, author of Can You Hear Me? How to Connect with People in a Virtual World. “Email is so easy to send that it’s become a deluge.”

As communication tools like instant messaging are added to the workplace, the purpose and strength of email has started to shift, says Morgan. “Slack or similar platforms are for quick, conversational responses,” he says. “Text is immediate and the most informal, requiring a word or two, or an emoji. Email is now the most time consuming and formal. It requires a more elaborate response and often takes the place of face-to-face communication.”

So before you send your next email, make sure you do these three things:

Wait at least 60 seconds and read it over before you hit send

Because email is a quick tool to use, it’s tempting to shoot one off on the fly, but that often leads to misunderstandings or incomplete information, requiring a few more emails to clear up.

“The issue is we feel we never have enough time because we’re buried in email,” says Morgan. “We’re in email hell, and we try to get out by erasing and deleting and responding briefly to those we have to. Ideally you should take more time.”

Write your email and then wait at least 60 seconds before hitting send, says Morgan. “Go back and reread it, edit it, and make sure it is clear,” he says. “Look particularly for emotional clarity. Remember, it is the emotions that are too often lacking in our virtual life, and they are hard to get right in an email.”