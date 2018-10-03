IHOP is trolling you–and it’s working

Actually, the very worst thing any brand can be is racist. Or poisonous. Also, fatally toxic.

But besides those, invisible is as bad as it gets.

In today’s fragmented, always-on media hellscape, it’s incredibly easy to go largely unnoticed, despite churning through your marketing budget at a record pace. There’s only so much we can pay attention to. It’s why the mantra of so many brands revolves around “becoming part of culture,” “creating culture,” “bathing naked and neck-deep in the bottomless swamp of culture . . . .”

Last June, IHOP ruffled a lot of feathers when it announced that the 60-year-old restaurant chain was changing its name to IHOB and shifting its focus from pancakes to burgers. There was plenty of sneering, but ultimately the campaign increased burger sales and, even more miraculously, had people actually talking about IHOP. Thanks to flipping that p into a b, “over 20,000 media stories were generated and we had over 36 billion earned media impressions,” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP told investors in August. “Social media mentions of IHOP generated a potential reach of over 4 billion people. Assisted by the viral impact, we saw burger sales grow by 4x and have remained constant since.”

This past week, the brand unveiled its latest stunt, a partnership with Keegan Ales on IHOPS, a pumpkin pancake stout beer. The beer is available at select bars and festivals throughout New York State in October. “After IHOB, the world was more interested in what we were saying and doing,” says IHOP’s chief marketing officer Brad Haley. “We couldn’t fall back on the old way of advertising our products, which would probably end up actually disappointing people.”