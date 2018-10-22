Beth Comstock and Rachel Shechtman talk shop

Rachel Shechtman and Beth Comstock are unlikely confidantes. Shechtman reimagined retail with Story, a Manhattan boutique she founded that presents themed installations, or “stories,” many of which are sponsored by companies. Comstock ascended to the top of General Electric, becoming its first female vice chair and one of the most powerful leaders in business. Recently, the two experienced something of a role reversal. Comstock left GE during a management shake-up, while Shechtman went corporate: Earlier this year, she sold Story to Macy’s and became its brand experience officer. Here, the pair discuss the benefits (and risks) of corporate-entrepreneurial collaborations, and what they’ve learned from each other.

Shechtman and Comstock had known each other for years, but their friendship began in earnest in 2011 when GE agreed to sponsor a curated “experience” at Story.

Beth Comstock: Rachel is the most extroverted person you’ll ever meet. This is a person whose passion is to [make] cold calls.

Rachel Shechtman: I don’t use the word mentor, but I have lots of smart friends who give me advice. Beth and I went out to brunch and had a Bloody Mary, and the only time I’ve ever asked someone [for guidance was when] we were walking out of brunch and I was like, “Is it okay if sometimes I reach out to you to go for a walk? Because you have such a different perspective and experience than I do, and I really value your input.” I didn’t know that I’d be gaining a friend.

BC: I was intrigued by [Story’s] business model. It was retail, which I knew very little about. But the sponsorship piece I knew. We were trying to do more consumer-facing “maker movement” activities. Linda Boff (GE’s executive director, marketing communications, at the time), Rachel, and I cooked up this experience.

RS: That story, specifically, was one of the biggest “a-ha” moments in my career. Eighty percent of our space was interactive. There was a 3D printer and injection-molding machines. You had a 9-year-old seeing a 3D printer for the first time and hipsters etching MetroCard holders on the laser cutter. It was like, If there are all these online business models, why the hell are retailers still talking about sales per square foot? Why aren’t we looking at “experience per square foot”?

After 27 years at GE, Comstock retired at the end of 2017, along with several other high-profile executives. After leaving GE, she spent her time finishing Imagine It Forward, a book about managing change amid uncertainty.