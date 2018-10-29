Doctor 2.0: The numbers behind AI usein healthcare

Are you ready to meet your robot physician? Over the past several years, the biggest names in tech, joined by a surge of startups, have made large strides in developing algorithms that can diagnose and predict disease and advise doctors on treatments. Despite some notable setbacks (including a costly failed collaboration between IBM’s Watson Health initiative and MD Anderson Cancer Center), investment in AI health companies has soared, and FDA approvals for new AI health applications have sped up dramatically, thanks in part to the agency’s fast-track initiative. Here, a view of the competitive landscape.