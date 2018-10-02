NYC plans cybersecurity industry push that could add 10,000 jobs

New York City wants to be a global center for the cybersecurity industry.
The NYC Economic Development Corporation announced plans for a $30 million investment of city funds, coupled with up to $70 million in private investment, that it says could help create up to 10,000 good-paying jobs in the city.
“Cybersecurity has never been more important to the pillars of New York’s economy–sectors like finance, healthcare, media, and technology–and it will only grow more crucial,” said Manhattan Borough president Gale A. Brewer in a statement. “You only have to open a newspaper to see how vast the need for cybersecurity is today. Investing in this industry is timely, it plays to New York’s strengths, and it will deliver a real return.”
Among the city’s plans for the initiative:
- Opening a 15,000-square-foot cybersecurity center in Chelsea with the innovation company Sosa. The center would host events, a coworking space and a “cyber-range” for security simulations.
- Launching an international cybersecurity investment hub in Soho in conjunction with venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners, supporting cybersecurity startups in the city.
- Adding cybersecurity training programs to the city’s colleges, including online learning programs and a one-year, Facebook-affiliated master’s program at the City University of New York. Another program would offer a six-week prep course at LaGuardia Community College, followed by a boot camp run by coding school Fullstack Academy, which aims to place 1,000 students into cyberjobs paying an average of $65,000 in its first three years.
- Working with Columbia University to support commercializing academic research in the field.