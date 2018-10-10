When you should keep your goals to yourself

Does sharing your goals help you make progress? Some research says yes , but there are also studies that say you’re way better off keeping them to yourself. Sharing your goals can reportedly be beneficial, and motivate you to create momentum. Of course, it can also be an impediment to taking action, give you a false sense of accomplishment, and make you less likely to follow through.

So what on earth do you do when science doesn’t have a clear answer? You examine the particular goal you’re trying to accomplish, think about your personality and habits, and make a decision based on the specific circumstances. Don’t know where to start? Here are some guidelines.

Make your goals public if: you need (and thrive on) external accountability

Some of us find it difficult to motivate ourselves when we don’t have anyone to answer to. As psychologist Elizabeth Lombardo previously told Fast Company, if you fall into this category, you’re probably more likely to procrastinate and push that task to the next day, the next week, or the next month if you don’t tell anyone about your endeavors. However, when you announce that intention to others, you’ll be driven to action because you don’t want to look bad–saving face becomes your motivation to act.

This strategy works for those who respond well to meeting external expectations but struggle with making progress with their own personal resolutions. Gretchen Rubin, author of The Four Tendencies: The Indispensable Personality Profiles That Reveal How To Make Your Life Better, calls this tendency an “obliger.” Rubin tells Fast Company, “Obligers often think they need to move out of this tendency and become inner driven, but that’s not necessary…There are hundreds of ways to build outer accountability, and that’s what obligers need.”

Keep your goals quiet if: being accountable to someone doesn’t motivate you

Of course, not everyone works this way. Some people do not like being told what to do, and when someone tries to do just that, they’re compelled to do the opposite. This type of person is a rebel, and doesn’t respond to any sort of expectations (internal or external), according to Rubin. If you identify as a rebel, you probably won’t get much benefit by making your goals public. The only exception would be if you know for sure that everyone around you will say “you could never do that”–and you’ll be motivated to prove them wrong.

Make your goals public if: it would give you a sense of community, and that motivates you

Some goals are very difficult to do in a group, but others work well toward building a community. That’s why employees who are aware of the company’s goals and how their work fits into the bigger picture tend to be more engaged, and are more driven to meet their targets.

Non-work goals can also create this kind of camaraderie. For example, three friends who are in a quest to save money can get together and brainstorm outings that are within their budget. A group of roommates who committed to eating a healthier diet can take turns cooking and eat certain meals together. According to Lombardo, sharing your goals with others who are trying to do the same thing taps into our desire and need for social connection–something that all of us have.