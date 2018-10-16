ABC Entertainment’s Channing Dungey discusses “The Conners”

Channing Dungey entered the spotlight this past May when she abruptly canceled ABC’s wildly successful reboot of Roseanne after its star tweeted an offensive slur about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. The incident drew attention to Dungey and the network at a critical juncture: It’s fending off streaming giants like Netflix—which recently poached two of ABC’s top showrunners, Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) and Kenya Barris (Black-ish)—while attempting to attract new viewers.

Fast Company: You renewed Roseanne earlier this year, canceled it following racist tweets from Roseanne Barr, and then quickly green-lighted a spin-off. Do you have any regrets?

Channing Dungey: When we first thought about rebooting Roseanne, it was for all the right reasons. We talk a lot about diversity and inclusion [at ABC], and we try to walk that walk both on-screen and behind the cameras. But when I looked at our slate of programming, particularly in the wake of the 2016 election, I realized that one audience that we were really not serving was working-class Americans. [After we canceled the show], the only thing keeping me up at night was thinking about the cast and crew—and the writing staff that had come back to play in that sandbox and tell those great stories—and feeling disappointed that it wasn’t going to be able to continue. So I was really elated that it was able to come back together [with the Roseanne spin-off, The Conners].

FC: Are you more cautious now about vetting talent?

CD: People have a right to express their opinions in a private forum or a public one. It’s not our job to be the police. But at the same time, we try to hold ourselves to certain moral and ethical standards, and we expect the people who work for our company to do the same. I don’t know that anyone has the perfect solution yet. It’s something we’re all trying to work toward.

FC: You’re going up against streaming companies that put up an entire season of a series all at once and throw money at showrunners, and you’re trying to woo audiences who are now accustomed to binge-watching. How do you position a network to compete?

CD: It’s an apples and oranges conversation. These are two different [kinds of] businesses, and they serve two different needs. For us it’s not about competing with Netflix. Streaming is something you do for you, which is why Netflix has your profile, your husband’s profile, your kid’s profile. Broadcast is something people tend to do together, whether it’s families watching comedies or friends who watch The Bachelor and drink wine and talk to the screen. I’ve made the decision in this role to look for shows that can be watched together. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to bring American Idol back: It hit that sweet spot of something that you can watch live, you can watch as a family, and that you can [turn into events] with live shows.