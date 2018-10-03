Say these 3 things when you don’t want to do something

How many times have you wanted to say those four words in your professional life? I’m willing to bet the number is pretty high.

Maybe you were looking for a way out of a networking event that your friend was begging you to attend. Perhaps you just really didn’t feel like meeting that acquaintance for coffee so she could “pick your brain.” Or, maybe you wished you could scream this in your boss’s face when you were tasked with a project that filled you with dread.

There’s no shortage of instances that are ripe for the use of this rejection. But, there’s something about saying you don’t want to do something that seems like a whiny and immature excuse.

Surely, there has to be a better way to get yourself out of something that you’d rather not do.

Good news: There is. Try one of these three statements that sound way more professional–even if your insides are only yelling, “Wahhh, I don’t wanna!”

1. “I don’t have the time”

The majority of the instances when I find myself trying to sneak out of yet another commitment, my reasoning is simple: It’s because my schedule is already far too packed.