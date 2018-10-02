Former Google exec’s new novel depicts a tech dystopia

Anahata sounds like any other Silicon Valley company in this era—female employees are outnumbered and feel out of place, mid-level executives are all plotting against each other, and the yoga-loving, sex-obsessed CEO dreams about colonizing the moon. It’s the subject of a new novel published on Medium today by Jessica Powell, The Big Disruption, a satire on the tech sector that explores how far these giant companies will go to wield power over all of us.

Powell knows the subject well—she ran Google’s communications division for years, and prior to that was the CMO of dating site Badoo. Now, she runs a early-stage startup that builds software for musicians. In her author’s note, she writes:

I wrote this book because we should be able to love and celebrate the products that we build—but without ignoring the hard questions they raise. We need to end the self-delusion and either fess up to the reality we are creating or live up to the vision we market to the world.

It’s the first full-length book deal for Medium, and Powell is donating the proceeds to #YesWeCode, a group that helps underrepresented groups access opportunities and achieve success in the tech sector, and to Book Trust, which helps children in low-income areas build their own home library.