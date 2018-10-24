“Steve Jobs would never do that!”

“No one hates Apple like Apple fans.” That’s what I think whenever I spend time reading the message boards at Apple enthusiast sites like MacRumors, whose forums may house the largest Apple community on the internet. I feel the same way when browsing social media after a new Apple product is announced–or a new complaint about a product goes viral. A subset of Apple fans, the type who post online, seem to criticize the company’s current leadership and choices more harshly than anyone else.

In particular, after every product announcement you’ll find dozens of posts from Apple fans alleging that “Steve Jobs would never have done that!” “Steve Jobs would never have approved the notch.” “Steve Jobs would never have let Bendgate happen.” “Steve Jobs would never have eliminated regular USB ports on the MacBook.”

The perpetrators of these proclamations then usually go on to blame current CEO Tim Cook, saying he will be the downfall of Apple because he has made choices that a subset of hardcore Apple fans are unhappy with. Given that Apple, under Cook’s leadership, has become the first trillion-dollar public company in U.S. history, it’s hard to see how he’ll also be its downfall.

These “Steve Jobs would never have done that!” claims are, of course, ludicrous: No one can say for sure what he would or would not do. As a matter of fact, Jobs himself told Cook not to try to guess what he would have done. As Cook recalled during a talk at Apple HQ the month after Jobs’s death, “Among his last advice he had for me, and for all of you, was to never ask what he would do. ‘Just do what’s right,’ he said.”

But the main reason these claims don’t hold water is that the people making them seem to have deified Jobs, treating him as if every decision he made, and every product Apple launched under his tenure, was a solid-gold hit. While Jobs revolutionized multiple industries with the Mac, iTunes Music Store, iPod, and iPhone, he also oversaw plenty of duds during his tenure at Apple. Here are just some examples of things Steve Jobs did that were questionable at best and flops at worst.

Rokr E1, the first “iTunes phone”

People think that the original iPhone was the first phone built to work with iTunes–but Jobs actually had another, horrible idea for transitioning people’s music from the iPod to a mobile phone: the Rokr E1. An ordinary cell phone of the era rather than a smartphone, it was a collaboration between Motorola and Apple and was unveiled in September 2005 by Jobs himself onstage during Apple’s annual iPod event.

How bad was this phone that Jobs blessed? The Rokr E1 didn’t even have an official iTunes app, opting instead for a generic Java-based music player. PC World named it one of the 25 worst tech products of all time. Thanks, Steve.